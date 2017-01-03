Singled Out: Devilskin's Pray

Our single PRAY has been going off for us when we play it live, it's an exceptional song to perform, heavy hooks and engaging. The music was written by Nic our drummer and the cryptic twists, turns and dark stabby soundscape inspired the lyrics. It's about people I know going through a rough time, relationships struggling and people getting hurt. Feeling alone and desperate. I think a lot of us feel that way at some stage. Everyone has burdens and seeing others bare theirs puts a different perspective on things. Even though you think you are alone you're not. The underpinning theme with PRAY is hope. Jennies vocal delivery is stunning, powerful and evocative. The video we made captures the vibe perfectly.

Protect me draw the line holding all my sins/ A waste of you and I holding on again / Although I pray so softly no one really cares / Although I pray so softly no one really cares

Reject me one more time draw the blood again/ An ocean of all our tears I could never swim / I have this weight upon my shoulders, too late to care / A burden I can never bear.

Although I pray so softly no one really cares / Although I pray so softly no one really cares

You think you read the story all the while on your face / Heavens not just there for heroes / Waiting for my glory with the warm sun upon my face / Heavens not there just for us

Although I pray so softly no one really cares / Although I pray so softly no one really cares

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!