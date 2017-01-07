Justin Bieber Reportedly Punched Aggressive Fan 2016 In Review

01/07/2017

.

(Radio.com) Justin Bieber made headlines back in November for an incident that occurred while he was crisscrossing Europe on his Purpose World Tour. In Barcelona, Bieber's car rolled through a crowd of gathered Beliebers and one of them, a young man, reached into his car.

Based on footage from TMZ, it appears that Bieber struck the man in the face. The fan is then pictured on the scene looking bloody and disoriented. The incident comes one week after an overzealous Czech fan "pantsed" Bieber en route to his car. Earlier this year, the pop star suspended meet-and-greets because they were "draining," and has lamented unwanted physical contact in that setting -- his security team deemed them too risky. Over the summer, Bieber disabled his Instagram account to stop the influx of hateful, toxic fan messages and this fall, he scolded Beliebers for screaming over him at a concert. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.