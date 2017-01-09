Singled Out: The Gitas' Beverly Kills

"Beverly Kills" is a song that shows how everyone in the world is a consumer. The band is laughing at them and also crying because of how people are so blind and living an illusion filled with greed and jealously. The song in fact, is a hymn to Kali, the Hindu goddess of material illusion. She provides all those wicked lessons that can teach you or in a worst case scenarios, can kill you.

As we were finishing the music for the song in our rehearsal room in downtown LA , the first time we officially played it, right when I was going to scream the lyrics "she is a demon" we had a power outage and were left in complete darkness. It was right then and there, that we realized we had something special with the song; the spirits where listening...

It was one of the easiest song to record, the flow in the studio was on point, I think we all like the song so the energy is definitely there. From that point, the song became a Deity that gets everything she wants and that's how this single stole the music video from another song… we had originally intended the Beverly Kills music video to be the music video for Sharks of Disharmony so we will see what happens because this song can steal the world.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and preorder the album right here!