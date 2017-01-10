Motorhead Star Guests On Black Label Society's Lorina's New Album

Apart from the Motorhead/Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons icon on one track, Lorina is backed on the album by his long time musical partner Dan DC Conway (Drums), fellow Black Label Society bandmates John JD DeServio (Bass) and Jeff Fabb (Drums), former Lizzy Borden bandmate Marten Andersson (Bass).

The album will be released on CD and digitally on February 24th, 2017 via Shrapnel Records. Label head Mike Varney had this to say about the effort, "Death Grip Tribulations makes it clear that Dario Lorina has become a force to be reckoned with, as at twenty seven years of age he draws from experience far beyond his years, creating a collection of songs built on forceful rhythms, strong melodies and an arsenal of advanced guitar chops." Visit Dario's official site for more details here.