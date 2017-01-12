|
Jake Owen To Have Baseball Parks Named In His Honor
.
(RCA) Two youth baseball parks are to be named in Jake Owen's honor. RCA sent over the following details: The Kevin Harvick Foundation, created by NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick, held its 6th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Concert, presented by Jimmy John's, on December 15, 2016. Proceeds from the event benefitted the Kevin Harvick Foundation's mission and its partnership with The Cal Ripken, Sr., Foundation, which helps build character and teaches critical life lessons to disadvantaged youth residing in America's most distressed communities through baseball and softball-themed programs and ballparks. Jake Owen attended and performed at the event to support his longtime friend, Harvick, not knowing that he would be the recipient of something he had always dreamed about. During the event Owen was surprised by Harvick when he announced that The Kevin Harvick Foundation and The Cal Ripken, Sr., Foundation would collaborate to open a Youth Development Park named in Owen's honor, in his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida. Jake Owen Field is expected to open to the public Summer 2017. With this honor, Jake Owen topped off 2016 on a massive high note. Other great moments throughout 2016 included the release of his fifth studio album, American Love, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200, all-genre chart. In addition, Owen celebrated his SIXTH No. 1 single, "American Country Love Song," and, Golf Digest featured Owen as a "Golfer Who Gives Back" and announced that he will be the recipient of an Arnie Award for his charitable contributions, alongside Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson.
RCA submitted this story.
