Jake Owen Performs 'On the Boat Again' On Good Morning America

(ABC News) Country music star Jake Owen performed new single "On the Boat Again" live on "Good Morning America" today ahead of the release of his highly anticipated studio album, "Loose Cannon."
Owen said his upbringing in the waters off the Florida coast helped inspire "On the Boat Again," which is also an ode to country music legend Willie Nelson.
ABC News has shared the video of his performance here.
