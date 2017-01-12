Sari Schorr & The Engine Room Announce UK Tour

"We're really looking forward to coming back to the UK to perform songs from the new album to our lovely British blues fans," says Sari. "British blues audiences are the best - they're passionate about their music."

The band features guitarist Innes Sibun (Robert Plant), keyboardist Anders Olinder (Peter Gabriel, Glenn Hughes, PP Arnold), bassist Kevin Jeffries (Mike Oldfield, Roger Taylor, Steve Harley) and Kevin O'Rourke (drums).



Sari Schorr & The Engine Room UK Tour Dates:

Bar Brunel, Bridgewater Wednesday 15 March

Colston Hall, Bristol Jazz & Blues Festival Thursday 16 March

Crawdaddy Club, Essex Friday 17 March

Rockabella Blues Club, Frome Saturday 18 March

The Borderline, London Monday 20 March

Fibbers, York Thursday 23 March

Scarborough Blues Festival Friday 24 March

Drummond's, Aberdeen Saturday 25 March

Cottiers, Glasgow Sunday 26 March

Talking Heads, Southampton Wednesday 4 April

The Stables, Milton Keynes Wednesday 12 April

Huntingdon Hall, Worcester Thursday 13 April 7

Atkinson, Southport Saturday 15 April

The Hawth, Crawley Sunday 16 April 2

Beaverwood, Chislehurst Thursday 18 May

Keighley Blues Festival Friday 19 May

Redcar R&B Club, Cleveland Saturday 20 May

Flowerpot, Derby Thursday 25 May

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham Friday 26 May

West End Centre, Aldershot Saturday 27 May