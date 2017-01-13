Tim Rushlow & His Big Band Live Album Announced

Tim Rushlow & His Big Band -- LIVE, recorded at The Rosewall in downtown Nashville, Tenn., proves Rushlow has reinvented himself as a curator of the Great American Songbook. Rushlow pursues a lifelong dream as he puts his spin on timeless, authentic classics by Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis, Buddy Holly and more.

"Tim Rushlow is a genuine and rare talent who is able to authentically cross over musical genres. My father, the late Bobby Darin, was able to do that as well and it's just fantastic to see Tim interpret some of my father's songs," said Dodd Mitchell Darin. "It will be exciting to see where his talents lead him. I'll be watching as I know it's going to be great. I wish Tim all the best!"

Following the successful 2014 release of Rushlow's big band Classic Christmas album, which rose well into the top 20 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart, the passionate showman began plotting his next move to show his admiration for the jazz industry. The product is Tim Rushlow & His Big Band -- LIVE, which has already been picked up by American Public Television as a national pledge drive for 2016 and 2017.

Tim Rushlow & His Big Band -- LIVE has premiered on public television in markets like St. Louis (KETC), Atlanta (WPBA), Mississippi (WMPB) and Nashville (WNPT), the latter of which led to two back-to-back sold out shows at The Franklin Theatre this past December. Additional markets and air dates for the show will be announced. Check local listings for updates.

Tim Rushlow & His Big Band -- LIVE Track Listing:

1. Plenty Of Money And You

2. Beyond The Sea

3. Zing! Went The Strings Of My Heart

4. Ain't That A Kick In The Head

5. The Coffee Song

6. Raining In My Heart

7. Love Me

8. What Might Have Been

9. Luck Be A Lady

10. The Lady Is A Tramp

11. That's Life

12. Mack The Knife

Tim Rushlow & His Big Band On Tour (more dates to be added):

Feb 02 The Sheldon Concert Hall - St. Louis, Mo.

Feb 11 Island View Casino Resort - Gulfport, Miss.

April 08 Center Stage Theatre - Atlanta, Ga.