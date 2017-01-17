The Unlikely Candidates Announce New EP 'Bed of Lairs'

Frontman Kyle Morris had this to say, "Bed Of Liars is the first time the band truly defined itself in sound. It also marks the departure from observations on humanity to introspections on being human.

"The messiness, contradictions, and compromises of love are unraveled between life's tangled sheets of grey, as the band's focus shifts from the head to the heart."

The EP features the previously released single "Ringer", which can be streamed here.