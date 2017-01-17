Zakk Wylde Releases 'Lost Prayer' Music Video

The new clip was directed by Wylde's long-time collaborator Justin Reich and follows the promo clip for "Sleeping Dogs", which featured Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor. Watch the new visual here.

Fans can catch Wylde on the road as part of this year's Experience Hendrix Tour as well as a handful of Zakk Sabbath shows this week surrounding the annual NAMM show in Southern California.

Zakk Sabbath dates:

01/19 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

01/20 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

01/21 - The Grove - Anaheim, CA

05/20 - MMR*B*Q - Camden, NJ

2017 Experience Hendrix Tour Dates:

02/17 - Schnitzer Hall - Portland, OR

02/18 - Northern Quest Theater - Airway Heights, WA

02/19 - Paramount Theater - Seattle, WA

02/20 - Hult Center - Eugene, OR

02/22 - Mondavi Center - Davis, CA

02/23 - Luther Burbank Center - Santa Rosa, CA

02/24 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

02/25 - Silver Legacy Casino - Reno, NV

02/28 - Ikeda Theater - Mesa, AZ

03/01 - Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

03/03 - Fantasy Springs Casino - Indio, CA

03/04 - Harrahs Events Center - Valley Center, CA

03/06 - Eccles Theatre - Salt Lake City, UT

03/07 - Paramount Theater - Denver, CO

03/09 - Verizon Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX

03/10 - Thalia Mara Hall - Jackson, MS

03/11 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

03/12 - Majestic Theater - San Antonio, TX

03/15 - Saenger Theater - New Orleans, LA

03/16 - Orpheum Theater - Memphis, TN

03/17 - Hard Rock Casino - Tulsa, OK

03/18 - Peabody Opera House - St Louis, MO

03/19 - The Palace Theater - Louisville, KY

03/21 - Taft Theater - Cincinnati, OH

03/22 - Murat Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

03/23 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI

03/25 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

03/26 - Mystic Lake Casino - Prior Lake, MN