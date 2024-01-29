Zakk Wylde Recruits Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, Clutch For Berzerkus Festival

Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera guitarist and Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde is launching his very own music festival later this year that will be called the Berzerkus festival.

Black Label Society and Cody Jinks are set to headline the event that will be taking place on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania and will also feature a car show, music gear market, strongman competition, craft beer festival, battle of the bands, Miss Berzerkus contest, and "Ride For Dime," a charity Harley ride in memory of Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

The lineup will also include Clutch, Rival Sons, Black Stone Cherry, Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute), Atomic Punks (a tribute to early Van Halen), and The Iron Maidens (all-female tribute to Iron Maiden).

Check out the trailer below:

