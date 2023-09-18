Jared James Nichols Recruits Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde For New Studio Video

(Noble) In anticipation of his world tour starting tomorrow Sept 19th in Valencia Spain, Jared James Nichols is releasing a live version of the latest single "Easy Come, Easy Go" from his self-titled album on Black Hill Records.

The video features interview footage with Iconic guitar greats, Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde. Both guitarist have become close friends with Jared and have been essential in mentoring him along his career path.

The album was recorded live to analog tape at Nashville's famed Blackbird Studios by Eddie Spear (Slash, Rival Sons & Zach Bryan) late last year. This live version was filmed and recorded during the same album sessions. Jared co-wrote the song with Dave Bassett (Shinedown, Elle King) on a series of zoom calls during lockdown.

Jared is embarking on a full World Tour starting tomorrow Sept 19th that will run through Feb of 2024 hitting Spain, France,the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands before returning to the U.S where he will hit major cities East to West.

Seymour Duncan recently released the signature JJN P90 Silencer guitar pickup.

"This new pickup is essential to my tone," says Jared. "It was custom voiced specifically to my tone that runs the gamut from barking dirty crunch to sparkling clean without the hum. Simply put, the Seymour Duncan Jared James Nichols P90 Silencer™ is my dream pickup."

Jared will be making select in-store appearances to celebrate the release of the JJN P90 Silencer along the world tour routing.

Tour Dates:

Sep. 19 - Valencia, Spain

Sept. 20 - Granada, Spain

Sept. 21 - Zaragoza, Spain

Sept. 22 - Girona, Spain

Sept. 23 - Atarrabia, Spain

Sept. 25 - Sevilla, Spain

Sept. 26 - Malaga, Spain

Sept. 27 - Valladolid, Spain

Sept. 28 - A Coruna, Spain

Sept. 29 - Vigo, Spain

Sept. 30- Madrid, Spain

Oct. 2 - Angoulins, France

Oct. 4 - Barberaz, France

Oct. 5 - Zurich, Switzerland

Oct. 6 - Montbeliard, France

Oct. 7 - Paris, France

Oct. 8 - Wattrelos, France

Oct. 10 - Nottingham, UK

Oct. 11 - Wolverhampton, UK

Oct. 12 - London, UK

Oct. 13 - Manchester, UK

Oct. 14 - Bradford, UK

Oct. 15 - Glasgow, UK

Oct. 16 - Bristol, UK

Oct. 17 - Milton Keynes, UK

Oct. 19 - Ittre, Belgium

Oct. 20 - Amersfoot, Netherlands

Oct. 21 - Hamburg, Germany

Oct. 22 - Joldelund, Germany

Oct. 24 - Stockholm, Sweden

Oct. 25 - Goteborg, Sweden

Nov. 14- Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA

Nov. 15- Chicago, Illinois, USA

Nov. 16- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Nov. 17- Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, USA

Nov. 19- McHenry, Illinois, USA

Nov. 20- Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Nov. 21- Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Nov. 22- Covington, Kentucky, USA

Nov. 24- Evansville, Indiana

Nov. 25- Detroit, Michigan, USA

Nov. 26- Lakewood, Ohio, USA

Nov. 28- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Nov. 29- Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, USA

Dec. 1- Teaneck, New Jersey, USA

Dec. 2- Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, USA

Dec. 4- New York, New York, USA

Dec. 5- Sellersville, Pennsylvania, USA

Dec. 6- Richmond, Virginia, USA

Jan. 23- Sacramento, CA, USA

Jan. 24- San Francisco, CA, USA

Jan. 26- Santa Ana, CA, USA

Jan. 27- Los Angeles, CA, USA

Jan. 28- San Diego, CA, USA

Jan. 30- Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Jan. 31- Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Feb. 1- Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA

Feb. 3- Dallas, Texas, USA

Feb. 4- Austin, Texas, USA

Feb. 6- Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA

Feb. 7- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA

Feb. 8- San Antonio, Texas, USA

Feb. 9- Houston, Texas, USA

Feb. 10- New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

