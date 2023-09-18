Jared James Nichols Recruits Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde For New Studio Video

(Noble) In anticipation of his world tour starting tomorrow Sept 19th in Valencia Spain, Jared James Nichols is releasing a live version of the latest single "Easy Come, Easy Go" from his self-titled album on Black Hill Records.
The video features interview footage with Iconic guitar greats, Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde. Both guitarist have become close friends with Jared and have been essential in mentoring him along his career path.
The album was recorded live to analog tape at Nashville's famed Blackbird Studios by Eddie Spear (Slash, Rival Sons & Zach Bryan) late last year. This live version was filmed and recorded during the same album sessions. Jared co-wrote the song with Dave Bassett (Shinedown, Elle King) on a series of zoom calls during lockdown.
Jared is embarking on a full World Tour starting tomorrow Sept 19th that will run through Feb of 2024 hitting Spain, France,the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands before returning to the U.S where he will hit major cities East to West.
Seymour Duncan recently released the signature JJN P90 Silencer guitar pickup.
"This new pickup is essential to my tone," says Jared. "It was custom voiced specifically to my tone that runs the gamut from barking dirty crunch to sparkling clean without the hum. Simply put, the Seymour Duncan Jared James Nichols P90 Silencer™ is my dream pickup."
Jared will be making select in-store appearances to celebrate the release of the JJN P90 Silencer along the world tour routing.
Tour Dates:
Sep. 19 - Valencia, Spain
Sept. 20 - Granada, Spain
Sept. 21 - Zaragoza, Spain
Sept. 22 - Girona, Spain
Sept. 23 - Atarrabia, Spain
Sept. 25 - Sevilla, Spain
Sept. 26 - Malaga, Spain
Sept. 27 - Valladolid, Spain
Sept. 28 - A Coruna, Spain
Sept. 29 - Vigo, Spain
Sept. 30- Madrid, Spain
Oct. 2 - Angoulins, France
Oct. 4 - Barberaz, France
Oct. 5 - Zurich, Switzerland
Oct. 6 - Montbeliard, France
Oct. 7 - Paris, France
Oct. 8 - Wattrelos, France
Oct. 10 - Nottingham, UK
Oct. 11 - Wolverhampton, UK
Oct. 12 - London, UK
Oct. 13 - Manchester, UK
Oct. 14 - Bradford, UK
Oct. 15 - Glasgow, UK
Oct. 16 - Bristol, UK
Oct. 17 - Milton Keynes, UK
Oct. 19 - Ittre, Belgium
Oct. 20 - Amersfoot, Netherlands
Oct. 21 - Hamburg, Germany
Oct. 22 - Joldelund, Germany
Oct. 24 - Stockholm, Sweden
Oct. 25 - Goteborg, Sweden
Nov. 14- Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA
Nov. 15- Chicago, Illinois, USA
Nov. 16- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
Nov. 17- Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, USA
Nov. 19- McHenry, Illinois, USA
Nov. 20- Madison, Wisconsin, USA
Nov. 21- Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Nov. 22- Covington, Kentucky, USA
Nov. 24- Evansville, Indiana
Nov. 25- Detroit, Michigan, USA
Nov. 26- Lakewood, Ohio, USA
Nov. 28- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Nov. 29- Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, USA
Dec. 1- Teaneck, New Jersey, USA
Dec. 2- Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, USA
Dec. 4- New York, New York, USA
Dec. 5- Sellersville, Pennsylvania, USA
Dec. 6- Richmond, Virginia, USA
Jan. 23- Sacramento, CA, USA
Jan. 24- San Francisco, CA, USA
Jan. 26- Santa Ana, CA, USA
Jan. 27- Los Angeles, CA, USA
Jan. 28- San Diego, CA, USA
Jan. 30- Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Jan. 31- Phoenix, Arizona, USA
Feb. 1- Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
Feb. 3- Dallas, Texas, USA
Feb. 4- Austin, Texas, USA
Feb. 6- Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA
Feb. 7- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA
Feb. 8- San Antonio, Texas, USA
Feb. 9- Houston, Texas, USA
Feb. 10- New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
