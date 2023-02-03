Zakk Wylde Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Retirement News

Social media capture

Zakk Wylde took to social media to share a message of encouragement to Ozzy Osbourne after the legendary metal vocalist announced that he has retired from touring due to his health issues.

Osbourne announced the retirement on Tuesday (January 31st), and his longtime lead guitarist Zakk Wylde shared his reaction the next day on his Facebook account.

Wylde, who is currently handling lead guitar duties for Pantera, wrote, "OZ - KEEP HITTING THE IRON,STAYING STRONG & POSITIVE. EVERYBODY IS PRAYING & ROOTING FOR YOU - YOUR STRENGTH,RESILIENCE & HEART OF A LION IS JUST ONE OF THE MANY REASONS YOU'RE A HERO TO ME & MILLIONS AROUND THE WORLD - WHEN YOU ARE READY TO ROLL - WE ROLL I LOVE YOU OZ ZAKK XOXO"

Ozzy said in part, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***S ME UP, more than you will ever know.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

