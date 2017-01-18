Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off
01-18-2017
.
Eric Church

(EBM) Country music star Eric Church played an extensive 37 song set during the opening night of his Holdin' My Own Tour which took place last Friday, (Jan 13th) in Lincoln, Nebraska. We were sent this recap:

Following the opening show at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, Church stopped in Grand Forks, N.D. at its Ralph Engelstad Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sioux Falls, S.D. at its Denny Sanford Premier Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, totaling 38,200 fans to whom the tenacious country rocker played.

Performing more than 90 songs and over nine hours in just one weekend, Church and his "superb" (Lincoln Journal Star) band played two complete sets of old and new favorites each night that brought, as the Lincoln Journal Star puts it, "a swinging ode to the power of 'Jack Daniels' complete with shots, small town stories à la 'Homeboy' and salutes to 'Talladega' that became a singalong, and a beer-glasses-held-high 'Pledge Allegiance to The Hag.'"

Holding "a strong connection with his audience" that the Lincoln Journal Star compares to the likes of "Springsteen," Church played 15 songs in the first set at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, including fan favorites: "Carolina," "Talladega" and "Cold One." After a 20 minute break, he played another 21 songs for fans, spending the night "energized" while he, as Omaha World-Herald puts it, "laughed at fans, high-fived as many as he could," and "led the audience in singalongs." The country-music maverick ended the show with "Holdin' My Own" and an encore of "Sinners Like Me," the title track of his first album.

As part of his initiative to assist with keeping music within schools, Church invited the 24-member local Omaha South High choir to finish out "Mistress Named Music" with him on stage during his Friday night show. Throughout the tour Church will continue to invite local participating student choirs onstage with him, and will make contributions to underfunded schools on the Holdin' My Own Tour as part of GRAMMY Foundation's Community Award Grant.

Breaking ground with his two-set show (sans opener), Lincoln Journal Star wrote that the way he draws in his fans, is "why Church is the rare artist - in country or any other genre - who can pull off a three-hour show, which he did impressively Friday."

EBM submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Eric Church Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eric Church T-shirts and Posters

More Eric Church News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off

Eric Church Announces Live from Red Rocks Releases

Eric Church Announces Holdin' My Own Tour

Eric Church Looks Back At 'Sinners Like Me' In New Video

Eric Church Releases 'Record Year' Video

Eric Church Takes Action Against Scalpers

Eric Church, Brad Paisley, Jake Owen Lead Gulf Coast Jam Lineup

Eric Church Releases New Single 'Record Year'

Dierks Bentley, Eric Church Lead Kris Kristofferson Tribute Lineup

Eric Church, Jake Owen and Florida Georgia Line Lead Country Thunder


More Stories for Eric Church

Eric Church Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated- Radiohead Announce U.S. Tour Dates- A Perfect Circle New Music?- more

Guns N' Roses Mom Releasing 'Tell All' Book- Skid Row Making New Album, Confirm New Singer- Metallica Release Videos For Live Debut Of Two New Songs- more

Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance- From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade- Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison- more

Page Too:
Mike Tyson Releases Soulja Boy Diss Track- Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter V' Track Clip Goes Online- Jamiroquai Announce First Headline Shows In Six Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Brad Pitt Introduces Surprise Sting and Chris Cornell Jam- Property Brothers and Eric Paslay Release Music Video- The Chainsmokers Taking Their Moms To Grammy Awards- more

Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake?- Taylor Swift Teases Zayn Malik Collab In Birthday Message- Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled Following Protests- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated

Radiohead Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

A Perfect Circle May Reveal New Music This Year

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Announce U.S. Tour

Billy Corgan Fuels Hope For Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

KISS Won't Make New Albums Due To Filesharing

Aerosmith and Los Lobos Stars Join Experience Hendrix Tour

Metallica's Hetfield Sees No Reason For Bad Blood With Mustaine

Black Sabbath Members Curate New 31-Track Release

George Harrison Vinyl Box Set Announced

Rolling Stones Documentary Coming To TV Next Month

Arch Enemy Release As The Stages Burn Trailer

Sanctuary Streaming Rare 1986 Demo

ONI Release Horror Themed Video Featuring Lamb of God's Randy Blythe

Walls Of Jericho Release 'Forever Militant' Video

Corey Taylor Wants Full Guns N' Roses Reunion?

Ozomatli Announce Special Album Release Event

Deserted Fear Release 'Open Their Gates' Video

Singled Out: Karabas Barabas' Being A Man

Guns N' Roses Mom Releasing 'Tell All' Book

Skid Row Making New Album, Confirm New Singer

Metallica Release Videos For Live Debut Of Two New Songs

Steely Dan Announce Las Vegas Residency

• more

Page Too News Stories
Mike Tyson Releases Soulja Boy Diss Track 'If You Show Up'

Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter V' Track Clip Goes Online

Jamiroquai Announce First Headline Shows In Six Years

7-Year-Old Nails Taylor Swift Impersonation

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris

Idina Menzel Announces North American Tour

Dan + Shay Release 'How Not To' Video

Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off

Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson To Play Late Night TV

Thomas Rhett Adds Dates To Home Team Tour

Selena Gomez Shares New Recording Studio Clips

Sigur Ros Announce Special Guests For Upcoming Shows

Darius Rucker Honored by St. Jude Children's Hospital

The ACM Awards Going Vegas This Year

ASAP Ferg Guests On Kirk Knight's New Track 'Setup'

Lady Gaga 'Training' For Super Bowl Performance

Brad Pitt Introduces Surprise Sting and Chris Cornell Jam

Property Brothers and Eric Paslay Release Music Video

The Chainsmokers Taking Their Moms To Grammy Awards

Jason Aldean Announces They Don't Know Tour

Ed Sheeran To Appear On 'Carpool Karaoke'

The Chemical Brothers Album Catalog Reissued On Vinyl

Gamble and Huff Tribute The Soul Survivors' Richie Ingui

Billy Currington Announces Stay Up 'Til The Sun Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.