Melvins, At The Drive-In Offshoot Crystal Fairy Album and Live Dates

The group, which features The Melvins' Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover, At The Drive-In's Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Le Butcherettes' Teri Gender Bender, will be releasing their self-titled debut on February 24th.

They will be celebrating the record's launch with a week of intimate shows at various venues across Southern California beginning in Santa Ana on February 21st and wrapping up in San Francisco on the 25th.

Gender Bender had this to say about the new outfit, "It was so much fun to write this song with these guys. It literally just came out like a flying saucer; we recorded everything in one day. It was so impressive to see how well we all experiment with one another."

Readers can get a taste of what is to come with the track "Chiseler" and an additional song, which can both be streamed here.

Crystal Fairy Album Release Shows:

February 21 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory Constellation Room

February 22 San Diego, CA Casbah

February 23 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's

February 24 Los Angeles, CA The Troubadour

February 25 San Francisco, CA Slim's