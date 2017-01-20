Kesha Opens Up Her Legal Battle With Dr. Luke

The pop star sat down with Viceland to discuss how these years of litigation have taken their toll on her career. "When you work really hard at something, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating," she said. "I worked my ass off for a lot of years to be able to do it: I sang backup vocals and the first couple songs I was on, I didn't give a f— because I just had this one vision. Once you earn that and make that happen, it is definitely a mind f—."

Most recently, Kesha has been experimenting with country influences. She discussed prepping for a Bob Dylan tribute concert and why the genre suits her. Read more and check out the full interview here.