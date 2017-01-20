Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Reveals His Go To Guitar

"I always use Les Pauls," he explained, speaking with Premier Guitar. "With Skynyrd, I always used my '59 Les Paul the whole time until 1977. I just use reissue Les Paul Standards now. They're still old and good."

Asked to describe the "perfect Les Paul," Rossington held firm to his love of the Les Paul Standard. "To me, it's [that guitar]," he said. "Humbucking pickups are great. I love the warm tones that you can get…. I always liked Gibson-really because of Keith Richards and Brian Jones. Way back when I was learning to play, they had Les Pauls. I saw them on 'The Red Skelton Show' and I just fell in love with that guitar." Read more here.