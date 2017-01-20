|
Warbringer Release 'Silhouettes' Music Video
.
Warbringer have released a new music video for their new track "Silhouettes". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Woe to the Vanquished," which will be released on March 31st. The Orie McGinness directed video can be streamed here and John Kevill revealed these details about the track, "This song, the album opener, is a blazing and intense number; we wanted the album to open with pure annihilation. I had the lyric in my head and the frantic riff under the verse since the beginning of 2014, and I am very pleased that it exists as a full song now. "The idea for the song came from a particularly chilling detail found at Hiroshima and Nagasaki; when the atomic bombs went off the shadows of people whose bodies were vaporized still remain burned onto the walls and the ground where they once stood. To me, this is goddamn horrifying. I thought - 'What if the souls of those dead remain trapped in the shadows?' "The way I see it, we continue funding weaponry that keeps getting more and more devastating (search 'satan-2' if you think this issue is some relic), and leadership seems on a sharp downward trend as well. Not the ingredients for a positive outcome. Remember, it only takes one mistake, once, and everything everyone has ever built, written, painted, all music, all culture, every ounce of human achievement is gone, in a single blinding flash. Like it or not, this is the world we live in today, and entering 2017 the delicate balance tips and sways more and more. "So, Happy New Year. Enjoy the time we have left, and f***ing thrash. Woe to the Vanquished. We're Ghosts!"
The Orie McGinness directed video can be streamed here and John Kevill revealed these details about the track, "This song, the album opener, is a blazing and intense number; we wanted the album to open with pure annihilation. I had the lyric in my head and the frantic riff under the verse since the beginning of 2014, and I am very pleased that it exists as a full song now.
"The idea for the song came from a particularly chilling detail found at Hiroshima and Nagasaki; when the atomic bombs went off the shadows of people whose bodies were vaporized still remain burned onto the walls and the ground where they once stood. To me, this is goddamn horrifying. I thought - 'What if the souls of those dead remain trapped in the shadows?'
"The way I see it, we continue funding weaponry that keeps getting more and more devastating (search 'satan-2' if you think this issue is some relic), and leadership seems on a sharp downward trend as well. Not the ingredients for a positive outcome. Remember, it only takes one mistake, once, and everything everyone has ever built, written, painted, all music, all culture, every ounce of human achievement is gone, in a single blinding flash. Like it or not, this is the world we live in today, and entering 2017 the delicate balance tips and sways more and more.
"So, Happy New Year. Enjoy the time we have left, and f***ing thrash. Woe to the Vanquished. We're Ghosts!"
• Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars
• Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP
• Ghost Make U.S. Chart History With 'Square Hammer'
• Train Announce Massive North American Tour
• Kid Rock To Kick Off New Season Of The Big Interview
• Ozzy, Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Rock USA Lineup
• Mikkey Dee Reveals Scorpions New Album Plans
• Judas Priest Stream Live 'Locked In' From Turbo Reissue
• Staind's Aaron Lewis Sinner Tour Continues Through Spring
• Ringo Starr Giving Away Song 'Now The Time Has Come'
• Jack Russell's Great White Release 'Sign Of The Times' Video
• Metallica's Moth Into Flame Has Unexpected Inspiration
• Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Great Collapse'
• The Agonist Release Video For Cover of Hozier's Take Me To Church
• Warbringer Release 'Silhouettes' Music Video
• Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Reveals His Go To Guitar
• Singled Out: Chris Green's Once Forgotten
• Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money
• U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour
• Video From Black Sabbath's Final German Concert Goes Online
• Metallica Rock Classic Song With Lang Lang
• We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour
• Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour
• Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University
• Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions
• Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moving Forward
• Gorillaz Release 'Hallelujah Money' Video
• The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour
• Justin Moore Releases 'Somebody Else Will' Video
• Kaleo Featured In New 'Logan' Trailer
• Big Sean Streams New Track 'Halfway Off The Balcony'
• Ryan Adams Streams New Song 'Doomsday'
• Carrie Underwood Wants To Play Zombie on 'The Walking Dead'
• Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki Talk New Track 'Just Hold On'
• Fifth Harmony Win 'Favorite Group' at People's Choice Awards
• BJ The Chicago Kid Talks His Amazing Journey On Rap Radar
• Kesha Opens Up Her Legal Battle With Dr. Luke
• A Look Back At Daft Punk's 'Homework' 20 Years Later
• Lady Gaga Plans Stadium Roof Super Bowl Halftime Performance?
• Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles
• Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys
• Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album
• Louis Tomlinson Recorded With Steve Aoki Amid Personal Tragedy
• Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna For TV Insult
• Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.