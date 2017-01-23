|
Jam Master Jay Tribute Release By TJ Mizell x Skratch Bastid
.
(DopeRoots) To commemorate what would be the 52nd birthday of late groundbreaking DJ / producer, Jam Master Jay of legendary hip-hop trio Run DMC, his son TJ Mizell has teamed up with turntable artisan Skratch Bastid for a tribute to the legacy of JMJ. The three minute session features both turntablists laying it down on the 1s and 2s in an epic side by side performance. Mixing and sampling classic Run DMC tracks, the celebration of JMJ induces a fond nostalgia for the hay days of the trailblazing hip-hop pioneer. The tribute was released by Doperoots, a multi-faceted music label that was founded by Jam Master Jay's sons TJ and Jesse Mizell. Check out the video here.
DopeRoots submitted this story.
