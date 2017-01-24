D.A. Stern Releases Albert Brooks Inspired 'Miami' Video

Stern had this to say, "I am a huge Albert Brooks fan and Real Life might be my favorite of his movies. It's basically about a filmmaker, played by Brooks, who plans to make a feature out of footage he shoots of a real American family during their day-to-day lives; naturally, everything goes wrong.

"The hilarious and beautiful montage that occurs during one of the family's happier spells depicts a typical all-American family living an all-American dream in slow-motion, yet we are aware that this is not the truth. Beneath all of the smiles, ice cream cones, and board games, this family is being pushed to their limits by a selfish man with a vision. The idea that not everything is as it seems and that things are different below the surface ties directly into what the song Miami is about." Watch the video here.