Jean-Michel Jarre Announce First North American Tour

The U.S. and Canadian trek is scheduled to kick off on May 9th in Toronto, Canada at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts and will be concluding on May 27th in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater.

The tour will include stops at Montreal's Bell Centre, Boston's Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Upper Darby's Tower Theatre, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, Berkeley's Greek Theatre and Broomfield, CO's 1st Bank Center.

He will be hitting the road in support of the physical release of his "Oxygene 3" which is set to hit stores on March 24th.

'Electronica' World Tour North American Dates:

5/9/2017 Toronto, ON Canada Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

5/11/2017 Montreal, QC Canada Bell Centre

5/16/2017 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

5/18/2017 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre

5/20/2017 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

5/22/2017 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

5/24/2017 Broomfield, CO 1st Bank Center

5/26/2017 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

5/27/2017 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater