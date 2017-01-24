Kanye West Track Featured In 'Power Rangers' Trailer

The song originally appeared on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Beyond the title's fit, the lyrics are incredibly pertinent to the movie's subject matter.

"I'm living in that 21st century, doing something mean to it/ Do it better than anybody you ever seen do it/ Screams from haters, got a nice ring to it/ I guess every superhero need his theme music." Power Rangers hits theaters on March 24th. Watch the trailer here.