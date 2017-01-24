|
The Kinks' Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Poetry'
.
(hennemusic) Ray Davies of The Kinks is streaming his new song "Poetry" as the lead single to his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Americana." "Americana" will be issued via CD, vinyl and digital download, while a second volume will be a released later in 2017. Due April 21, the project is an autobiographical work based around Davies' 2013 memoir, "Americana: The Kinks, the Riff, the Road: The Story", which chronicles his experiences in America - from touring the country with The Kinks and subsequent blacklisting by the American Musicians Union to his years playing stadiums and eventually staying in New York and New Orleans for a time. Co-produced by Davies, Guy Massey and John Jackson, the follow-up to 2008's "Working Man's Café" was recorded in London with The Jayhawks as the singer's backing band, while the set also features a number of short spoken-word passages from the memoir. Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
