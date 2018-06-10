Ray Davies Streams The Kinks Classic From Americana Album Sequel

06-10-2018

(hennemusic) Ray Davies is streaming a cover of The Kinks' 1971 track, "Oklahoma U.S.A.", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Our Country: Americana Act II."



The tune originally appeared on the UK band's "Muswell Hillbillies" record, named after the area of North London Ray and guitarist Dave Davies grew up and formed The Kinks in 1964.



Due June 29, "Our Country: Americana Act II" marks the companion to the singer's first original solo work in a decade, 2017's "Americana", and his 2013 memoir of the same name.



"Our Country follows my journey across America," says Davies, "through endless tours not just to reclaim the Kinks' career, but to rediscover the country that offered me my earliest inspirations."



Produced by Davies, Guy Massey and John Jackson, "Our Country" was recorded at London's Konk Studios with guitarist Bill Shanley and The Jayhawks once again serving as Davies' backing band plus a group of UK musicians. Listen to the song and the original here.