Nick Grant Talks Changes To Hip-Hop On Rap Radar Podcast

"I feel like hip-hop is based on being competitive," the lyricist began. "I'm going for something different, I'm not going for the number one hit. I'm trying to be the number one rapper in the game so I feel like that confidence comes from just knowing what you have to do to be number one. You can't half-step, you can't slack, you got to give your all so that's where my confidence comes from."

'That [confidence] developed over time," he explained. 'I don't feel like I was the best rapper overnight. I felt like I had to grow and figure out who I wanted to be and which path and which route I wanted to go and how I wanted people to view me. The best way I figured that out was just being myself because it just felt right. It felt right with the type of records I started making and just the people I was still hanging around. Life in general and different experiences, I just wanted people to view me as somebody that wasn't doing it for the money, wasn't making trendy records and just doing what he really believed in." Read more here.