Madonna Denies Trying To Adopt More Children From Malawi

Madonna issued a statement through her publicist, denying the report. "I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with [charity] Raising Malawi, and then heading home," she told The Guardian.

"The rumors of an adoption process are untrue." Madonna's charity Raising Malawi is building the country's first pediatric hospital.In addition to her two biological children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, Madonna has two adopted children from Malawi.