Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz

The story surfaced earlier in the week when Palmer took to Instagram to share her story. She goes more in depth on the topic in a new interview with Larry King.

Palmer was attending a New Year's Eve party when a video shoot began. Palmer was asked to participate and declined. "I wasn't in the right mind. I had been drinking and eating and it wasn't a professional environment," she said. "It was not a place where I was, like, I'm in the right mind to decide if this works with my brand, if I like the artist."

The singer and actress, who does not appear on the song in question, felt she was a victim of "sexual intimidation." "I feel, as a female, often I'm put in situations where sometimes males will use their masculinity, their sexuality, to taunt you," she told King. Watch a clip from the interview here.