Syd Arthur Release 'No Peace' Music Video

Singer-guitarist Liam Magill had this to say about the track and video, "'No Peace' is about information overload. We set out to write an inviting song with a message we can all relate to, a reminder to put down that screen down once in a while and experience something more real.

"The video's color palette is orange and grey reflecting the album artwork. The imagery was inspired by social media and the incessant objects that surround our modern existence. Visually we wanted it to have a minimalistic and clean look but with added glitch and static to resemble the organized yet chaotic nature of the world." Watch the video here.