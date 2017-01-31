Avenged Sevenfold and Godsmack Lead Las Rageous Festival

The two day festival will be taking place on April 21st and 22nd at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center with tickets going on sale this Friday, Feb 3rd at 10 AM PST.

The event will also feature performances from Coheed and Cambria, Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, of Mice & Men, The Devil Wears Prada, Breaking Benjamin, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, All That Remains and Escape The Fate. Find more details here.