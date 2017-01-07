Gleason served as defensive back for eight seasons for the New Orleans Saints. He retired in 2007. His most famous move was blocking a punt during the Saints' first home game following Hurricane Katrina, which was against the Atlanta Falcons. Gleason's diagnosis for Lou Gehrig's disease, also called ALS, came in 2011.

A documentary called "Gleason" telling the story of Gleason's life and experience with ALS dropped earlier this year and is currently available via DVD.

The two new songs from McCready also feature Seattle singer Kim Virant on vocals. MP3s of the tracks are available for download via Amazon. Those who prefer wax can score the singles on blue and white vinyl at the Pearl Jam web store. - here.