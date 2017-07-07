Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates
07-07-2017
.
Flotsam And Jetsam

Flotsam And Jetsam have announced that they will be playing some West Coast dates in the U.S. this month before heading overseas next month for shows that include an appearance at this year's Wacken Open Air.

The band has recruited Ken Mary (Fifth Angel, Alice Cooper, House Of Lords, TKO, Chastain) to play with them on the upcoming dates in place of drummer Jason Bitter, who left the group to join Overkill.

The band had the following to say, "We're looking forward to seeing our European friends and fans one last time this year, before we start production work on our upcoming album. And we're just as excited to get a chance to play a few shows with a drum legend like Ken Mary. Good times ahead."

Flotsam And Jetsam Summer Tour Dates:
07/20 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ
07/21 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ
07/22 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
07/23 - Malone's - Santa Ana, CA
08/02 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
08/05 - Hypothalamus - Rheine, Germany
08/06 - Moonlight Music - Diest, Belgium
08/10 - Nueshoorm - Leeuwarden, Netherlands
08/11 - Into The Grave Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

