Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates

The band has recruited Ken Mary (Fifth Angel, Alice Cooper, House Of Lords, TKO, Chastain) to play with them on the upcoming dates in place of drummer Jason Bitter, who left the group to join Overkill.

The band had the following to say, "We're looking forward to seeing our European friends and fans one last time this year, before we start production work on our upcoming album. And we're just as excited to get a chance to play a few shows with a drum legend like Ken Mary. Good times ahead."

Flotsam And Jetsam Summer Tour Dates:

07/20 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

07/21 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

07/22 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

07/23 - Malone's - Santa Ana, CA

08/02 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

08/05 - Hypothalamus - Rheine, Germany

08/06 - Moonlight Music - Diest, Belgium

08/10 - Nueshoorm - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

08/11 - Into The Grave Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands