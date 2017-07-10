|
Dishwalla Singled Out: Give Me A Sign
.
Dishwalla are releasing "Juniper Road," their first new album in over a decade this Friday (7/14) and to celebrate we asked Jim Wood to tell us about some of the tracks. Today he talks about the first single "Give Me A Sign". Here is the story: The idea for Give Me A Sign came from a crazy tour adventure. It began in Las Vegas where we played a unique private event. We've played a lot of strange shows in our travels but this one stood apart. They had built an entire forest in the venue and had cast members dressed as various creatures, and there were Cirque du Soleil performers doing acrobatics, spitting fire, that sort of thing, plus lights and lasers everywhere. After the show we hung out with the owners of the Hotel in their private press box in the hotel's Ultra Lounge. There was a famous French DJ performing on the 5-story high stage and the scene was unbelievable. I had never seen or heard anything like it and I was completely blown away. I just sat in that press box mesmerized for 8 hours straight before I was able to drag myself out of there around 9am. I had to drive to Northern California that afternoon and took off in the later part of the day. The memories from the night before were swirling around in my head nonstop as I headed out into the desert. I had been playing around with the intro melody for a few weeks in a totally different ballad-like vibe, and driving along I started riffing it into this EDM-style syncopated beat pattern. Somehow it all worked so I started laying it out into a song in my head. The weird fantasy world from the previous nights show made me think of how you never really know what goes on in someone else's head and that shaped the lyrics for the chorus. The route takes you past a greatest hits of UFO sighting locations: The Nevada Nuclear Test Site, the town of Mercury and gateway to Area 51, and an Air Force Base where they fly drones in the Middle East that is patrolled by robotic guard vehicles. All good stuff for desert driving and lyric writing. There had been some recent UFO sightings and there were spaceship-shaped clouds in the sky over the valley where Area 51 is supposedly located. At one point I came across a group of people that were clearly on a skywatching vigil with their lawn chairs set on the roofs of their RVs. It struck me how they were really just looking for confirmation for answers that they already believed to be true, which is what we all do in one way or another. Just Give me a Sign. When I showed the song to the band I had sketched it out using programmed drums, and translated most of the EDM elements into something more Dishwalla-like. Our drummer George got super pissed at me for coming up with something that had so many different beat and feel changes. It didn't make sense to him at the time and he really didn't want to record it but went ahead and gave it a shot, cussing me out along the way. He nailed it on the very first take. That awesome performance tied it all together and is what is on the record. The rest of the parts came together in the next few days and we had ourselves a finished song. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
The idea for Give Me A Sign came from a crazy tour adventure. It began in Las Vegas where we played a unique private event. We've played a lot of strange shows in our travels but this one stood apart. They had built an entire forest in the venue and had cast members dressed as various creatures, and there were Cirque du Soleil performers doing acrobatics, spitting fire, that sort of thing, plus lights and lasers everywhere. After the show we hung out with the owners of the Hotel in their private press box in the hotel's Ultra Lounge. There was a famous French DJ performing on the 5-story high stage and the scene was unbelievable. I had never seen or heard anything like it and I was completely blown away. I just sat in that press box mesmerized for 8 hours straight before I was able to drag myself out of there around 9am.
I had to drive to Northern California that afternoon and took off in the later part of the day. The memories from the night before were swirling around in my head nonstop as I headed out into the desert. I had been playing around with the intro melody for a few weeks in a totally different ballad-like vibe, and driving along I started riffing it into this EDM-style syncopated beat pattern. Somehow it all worked so I started laying it out into a song in my head. The weird fantasy world from the previous nights show made me think of how you never really know what goes on in someone else's head and that shaped the lyrics for the chorus.
The route takes you past a greatest hits of UFO sighting locations: The Nevada Nuclear Test Site, the town of Mercury and gateway to Area 51, and an Air Force Base where they fly drones in the Middle East that is patrolled by robotic guard vehicles. All good stuff for desert driving and lyric writing. There had been some recent UFO sightings and there were spaceship-shaped clouds in the sky over the valley where Area 51 is supposedly located. At one point I came across a group of people that were clearly on a skywatching vigil with their lawn chairs set on the roofs of their RVs. It struck me how they were really just looking for confirmation for answers that they already believed to be true, which is what we all do in one way or another. Just Give me a Sign.
When I showed the song to the band I had sketched it out using programmed drums, and translated most of the EDM elements into something more Dishwalla-like. Our drummer George got super pissed at me for coming up with something that had so many different beat and feel changes. It didn't make sense to him at the time and he really didn't want to record it but went ahead and gave it a shot, cussing me out along the way. He nailed it on the very first take. That awesome performance tied it all together and is what is on the record. The rest of the parts came together in the next few days and we had ourselves a finished song.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
• Metallica Hit New Milestone With Hardwired
• Iron Maiden Plan Some Surprises For Next Year
• Linkin Park Change Their Style Too Much Says Rammstein Star
• Dishwalla Singled Out: Give Me A Sign
• Blink-182's Travis Barker Focus Of Last 'Home Is Such A Lonely Place' Video
• A Perfect Circle, Korn and Stone Sour Lead Knotfest Lineup
• System Of A Down's New Album In 'Not Happening' Says Shavo
• Mastodon's Rescheduled Conan TV Appearance Is Tonight
• All American Rejects Release Two New Song and Short Film
• Ringo Starr Recruits Big Stars As Guests On New Album
• Arcade Fire Cover Joy Division Classic In Manchester
• Duane Allman Tops Derek Trucks List Of Favorite Guitarist
• Neil Young Releasing Lost 1976 Album 'Hitchhiker'
• Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick
• Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour
• Anti-Defamation League Speak Out About Jay-Z Lyrics
• Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA
• Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation
• Sam Moore Announces American Patriot Album
• Lorde Reveals Special Plans For Her 21st Birthday?
• Nicole Kidman And James Franco Cover Spice Girls Hit
• Darius Rucker Releases New Song 'For the First Time'
• Tim McGraw And Charlie Worsham Cover 'Rhinestone Cowboy'
• Old Dominion Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Happy Endings'
• Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned
• Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Koalas Ad
• Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'
• Prince Videos Officially Added To YouTube
• Lady Gaga Reacts To Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter
• Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.