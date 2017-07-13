|
Satyricon Announce New Album 'Deep Calleth Upon Deep'
.
Satyricon have announced that that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, which will be entitled 'Deep calleth upon Deep', on September 22nd. Frontman Satyr had this to say, "Approaching this release, what I always kept in mind is that either this is the beginning of something new or it's gonna be my last record. If this is going to be the last, then it needs to be something special. If there are more records, then I'd better make sure that this is so different from the last one that it feels like a new beginning. I think it's really, really dark, very spiritual and filled with confidence and energy." 'Deep calleth upon Deep' is a profound statement about the essence of Satyricon's music and the eternal value of art itself. Satyr continues, "The way that I see it is that for any art, be it Satyricon or any other form of art with substance, in order for you to be able to inhale and completely understand it, it will take a little bit of you as well. "If you get it all after a couple of listens, you know that it probably won't stay with you. So the title is saying, 'From the depth of the people making this record to the depth of the listener…' If you want to take part in this journey, you should be prepared to dig deep down in the darkest corner of your soul with us." The front cover of the album will feature an obscure 1898 drawing from 1898 Edvard Munch.
