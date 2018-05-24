News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Satyricon and Dark Tranquillity Added To In Flames Music Festival
05-24-2018
.
In Flames

Satyricon and Dark Tranquillity have been added to the lineup for In Flames first annual music festival Borgholm Brinner, which will be taking place over two days this July.

The summer event will be staged on July 27th and 28th at the historical Borgholm Castle on the island of Öland. In Flames frontman Anders Fridén shared his excitement about the new additions, "We're happy to announce the final additions that complete the line-up of our festival, Borgholm Brinner this July.

Please welcome our brothers in Dark Tranquillity whom we look forward to sharing the stage with for the first time in years, and our friends in Satyricon. We can't wait to bring the energy of all of these artists into such a unique atmosphere as the Borgholm Castle. It's going to be an unforgettable weekend!"

The final festival lineup:
Friday, July 27th:
In Flames
Dark Tranquillity
Raised Fist
Danko Jones
Comeback Kid

Saturday, July 28th:
In Flames
Satyricon
Bullet For My Valentine
Graveyard
Tribulation

