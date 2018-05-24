Satyricon and Dark Tranquillity Added To In Flames Music Festival

The summer event will be staged on July 27th and 28th at the historical Borgholm Castle on the island of Öland. In Flames frontman Anders Fridén shared his excitement about the new additions, "We're happy to announce the final additions that complete the line-up of our festival, Borgholm Brinner this July.

Please welcome our brothers in Dark Tranquillity whom we look forward to sharing the stage with for the first time in years, and our friends in Satyricon. We can't wait to bring the energy of all of these artists into such a unique atmosphere as the Borgholm Castle. It's going to be an unforgettable weekend!"

The final festival lineup:

Friday, July 27th:

In Flames

Dark Tranquillity

Raised Fist

Danko Jones

Comeback Kid



Saturday, July 28th:

In Flames

Satyricon

Bullet For My Valentine

Graveyard

Tribulation