TLC's Final Album Will Not Be The End Of The Group

"When we were around and before us, people went and bought albums," Thomas continued. "Now numbers that we thought were failing numbers a long time ago are winning numbers. That side of the business is very different, and it's even more political now than ever. It's a headache."

Producer Jermaine Dupri told Rolling Stone that during the '90s and with their final album, TLC made a huge impact on young girls and women, as they were "pre-Aaliyah, pre-Destiny's Child, pre-Beyonce." He added that TLC was "so far ahead" and that before they started making records, "girls didn't talk about their own situations."