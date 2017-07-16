|
The All-American Rejects Agree To Play Fan's Wedding
.
(Radio.com) The All-American Rejects have agreed to perform at a fan's wedding after the fan surfaced a social media challenge retweet goal that the band set. Nicki Hurren asked the band (via Twitter) how many re-tweets it would take for them to play her sister's wedding. The band responded, setting 50,000 as the mark to reach. Hurren easily surpassed that number, her original message currently has 75,000+ re-tweets. "It seems you have bested us," wrote frontman Tyson Ritter. "What so I gotta go rent a powder blue tux now?" "There's no need to be formal," Nicki replied. "A suit works just fine." Check out the tweets here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
