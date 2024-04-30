Slash To Rock Amoeba Hollywood For Album Release

(Prime PR) Slash the iconic, GRAMMY-winning guitarist and songwriter will visit Amoeba Hollywood to play a special acoustic set celebrating his star-studded new album Orgy of the Damned, out May 17 on Gibson Records. On Wednesday, May 29 at 5:00pm SLASH and his Blues band vocalist/guitarist Tash Neal will perform live at Amoeba Hollywood. Capacity is limited, tickets are required for entry to the event, details here.

To guarantee admission to the live performance AND get a hand-signed by SLASH commemorative show poster "Slash - Live at Amoeba Hollywood" - pre-purchase your copy of Orgy of the Damned on CD or double-LP starting May 17th, in-store only at Amoeba Hollywood.

-Limit of 1 (album + admission ticket + poster bundles) per person.

-Event is all ages.

-In-store purchase only for this special event. No online or phone orders.

-Pre-purchased albums will be given to fans on day-or event (to adhere to Billboard chart reporting rules).

-No in-store signing or meet and greet will be happening-this is a LIVE PERFORMANCE ONLY event with SLASH and his Blues band vocalist/guitarist Tash Neal.

See SLASH and his Blues band live in Los Angeles: KLOS Presents SLASH-S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, on Saturday, July 13 at the Greek Theatre, with Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales.

A vibrant homage to the blues, SLASH's star-studded blues album Orgy of the Damned is the sixth solo album of his legendary career. A collection of 12 dynamic songs that revitalize blues classics with a stripped-down approach, on Orgy of the Damned SLASH and his Blues band celebrate both well-known and largely undiscovered tracks while reinvigorating the songs with his inimitable guitar playing and the spirit of collaboration. SLASH's new album Orgy of the Damned will be released worldwide on May 17, 2024 via Gibson Records.

For Orgy of the Damned, the acclaimed guitarist reteamed with storied producer Mike Clink and enlisted the album's diverse guest vocalists, which include Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart. Rounding out his blues band in the studio and on the road, SLASH reunited with two of his bandmates from his Blues Ball outfit in the 90s, bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis, and brought on drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

