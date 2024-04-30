Squeeze and Boy George Launching Summer Tour

(devious planet media) British band Squeeze is pleased to announce their Summer 2024 North American Tour, commencing August 14 in Eugene, Oregon. This will be Squeeze's latest U.S. foray since last year's American tour with The Psychedelic Furs. Boy George will be joining the band on the road this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10AM Local Time.
In 1978, Squeeze blasted to the forefront of the U.K. music scene at the height of the punk revolution. A three-song E.P. landed them a deal with A&M Records, which led to the release of their debut self-titled album. With songwriting hooks and melodies that harkened back to the 60's British Invasion, the groundbreaking L.P. featured "Take Me I'm Yours," followed by a cadre of U.K. hits, including "Cool for Cats," "Up the Junction," "Pulling Mussels From A Shell," "Black Coffee in Bed," and "Labeled With Love."
The band made an indelible mark on the U.S. in 1981 with the release of their classic hits, "Tempted," "Hourglass," and "853-5937" (from East Side Story.) Squeeze disbanded in 1999, then reunited in 2007, releasing three new albums: Spot the Difference (2010), Cradle to the Grave (2015), and The Knowledge (2017.) in 2022; the Food for Thought E.P. was released featuring one new song, two reimagined songs, and three exclusive live tracks. Profits from the digital E.P. will go to benefit independent U.K. Food Banks. Additionally, both Difford and Tilbrook have released various solo projects. Squeeze is currently hard at work on two albums - release date to be determined
In addition to Chris and Glenn, Squeeze currently features keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson (since 2007), percussionist/backing vocalist Steve Smith (since 2017), pedal/lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy (since 2019), and Owen Biddle, former bassist for The Roots (who joined in 2020).
TOUR DATES
Aug 14 Eugene, OR *** The Cuthbert Amphitheatre
Aug 15 Redmond, WA ++ Marymoor Live
Aug 17 Oakland, CA ++ Fox Theatre
Aug 18 Oakland, CA *** Fox Theatre
Aug 21 Costa Mesa, CA *** OC Fair & Event Centre
Aug 22 Inglewood, CA *** YouTube Theatre
Aug 23 Rancho Mirage, CA *** The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
Aug 25 Phoenix, AZ *** Celebrity Theatre
Aug 27 Austin, TX ++ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
Aug 28 Irving, TX ++ Toyota Music Factory
Aug 29 Houston, TX ++ 713 Music Hall
Sept 10 Vienna, DC ++ Wolf Trap
Sept 11 Reading, PA *** Santander Performing Arts Centre
Sept 13 Boston, MA ++ Wang Theatre
Sept 14 Atlantic City, NJ *** Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City
Sept 15 Uncasville, CT *** Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept 17 New York City, NY ++ Summerstage in Central Park
Sept 20 Clearwater, FL ++ The Baycare Sound
Sept 21 Pompano, FL ++ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Sept 22 Orlando, FL ++ Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
++ Squeeze closing the show
*** Boy George closing the show
Heart Announce Royal Flush Tour With Cheap Trick and Squeeze
Squeeze Announce 50th Anniversary Tour
Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Fall Tour
Slash To Rock Amoeba Hollywood For Album Release- Deep Purple Open 'Portable Door' Video- Slipknot Launching Here Comes The Pain Tour- more
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Iowa Lineup- Serj Tankian Shares Teaser For New Single 'A.F. Day'- more
Scotty McCreery Tops The Chart With 'Cab in a Solo'- Darius Rucker's Darius & Friends Benefit Concert Returning To The Ryman- more
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Slash To Rock Amoeba Hollywood For Album Release
Squeeze and Boy George Launching Summer Tour
Motionless In White Announce 2nd Annual Apocalypse Fest
Deep Purple Open 'Portable Door' Video To New Album
Slipknot Launching Here Comes The Pain Tour
Dead & Company Announce Dead Forever Experience
Quiet Riot Headlining 2024 Rock For Ronnie's Year Of The Dragon Concert
Classic In Flames Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues