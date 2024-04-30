Squeeze and Boy George Launching Summer Tour

(devious planet media) British band Squeeze is pleased to announce their Summer 2024 North American Tour, commencing August 14 in Eugene, Oregon. This will be Squeeze's latest U.S. foray since last year's American tour with The Psychedelic Furs. Boy George will be joining the band on the road this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10AM Local Time.

In 1978, Squeeze blasted to the forefront of the U.K. music scene at the height of the punk revolution. A three-song E.P. landed them a deal with A&M Records, which led to the release of their debut self-titled album. With songwriting hooks and melodies that harkened back to the 60's British Invasion, the groundbreaking L.P. featured "Take Me I'm Yours," followed by a cadre of U.K. hits, including "Cool for Cats," "Up the Junction," "Pulling Mussels From A Shell," "Black Coffee in Bed," and "Labeled With Love."

The band made an indelible mark on the U.S. in 1981 with the release of their classic hits, "Tempted," "Hourglass," and "853-5937" (from East Side Story.) Squeeze disbanded in 1999, then reunited in 2007, releasing three new albums: Spot the Difference (2010), Cradle to the Grave (2015), and The Knowledge (2017.) in 2022; the Food for Thought E.P. was released featuring one new song, two reimagined songs, and three exclusive live tracks. Profits from the digital E.P. will go to benefit independent U.K. Food Banks. Additionally, both Difford and Tilbrook have released various solo projects. Squeeze is currently hard at work on two albums - release date to be determined

In addition to Chris and Glenn, Squeeze currently features keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson (since 2007), percussionist/backing vocalist Steve Smith (since 2017), pedal/lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy (since 2019), and Owen Biddle, former bassist for The Roots (who joined in 2020).

TOUR DATES

Aug 14 Eugene, OR *** The Cuthbert Amphitheatre

Aug 15 Redmond, WA ++ Marymoor Live

Aug 17 Oakland, CA ++ Fox Theatre

Aug 18 Oakland, CA *** Fox Theatre

Aug 21 Costa Mesa, CA *** OC Fair & Event Centre

Aug 22 Inglewood, CA *** YouTube Theatre

Aug 23 Rancho Mirage, CA *** The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

Aug 25 Phoenix, AZ *** Celebrity Theatre

Aug 27 Austin, TX ++ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

Aug 28 Irving, TX ++ Toyota Music Factory

Aug 29 Houston, TX ++ 713 Music Hall

Sept 10 Vienna, DC ++ Wolf Trap

Sept 11 Reading, PA *** Santander Performing Arts Centre

Sept 13 Boston, MA ++ Wang Theatre

Sept 14 Atlantic City, NJ *** Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

Sept 15 Uncasville, CT *** Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 17 New York City, NY ++ Summerstage in Central Park

Sept 20 Clearwater, FL ++ The Baycare Sound

Sept 21 Pompano, FL ++ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Sept 22 Orlando, FL ++ Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

++ Squeeze closing the show

*** Boy George closing the show

