Motionless In White Announce 2nd Annual Apocalypse Fest

(Elektra) Expanding an already stacked slate in 2024, hard rock giants Motionless In White have announced a very special Halloween homecoming in Pennsylvania. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they will return for their 2nd annual "Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest" on October 31st at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The festival will feature a headlining set from Motionless In White, who will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album Reincarnate by playing the album in full along with fan favorites from their catalog.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available starting Wednesday, May 1st, at 10:00AM local with general on-sale beginning Friday, May 3rd, at 10:00AM local time. Furthermore, Motionless In White will announce support bands for the festival in the coming weeks.

Motionless In White harnessed the power of an unholy union between industrial metal dissonance, spellbinding gothic pop bombast, and big screen-worthy iconography to emerge as 21st century rock's most iconoclastic and cinematic force. Climbing out of the shadows of the rustbelt in Scranton, PA, the group have tirelessly earned the undying allegiance of a devout worldwide audience one record at a time.

With over one billion cumulative streams and views to date, they have notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 'Top Hard Rock Albums' chart and 'Top Rock Albums' chart with Reincarnate [2014], Graveyard Shift [2017], Disguise [2019], and their latest effort Scoring The End Of the World [2022]. The latter debuting at #12 on the Billboard 200 marking the band's second biggest sales week ever. Scoring The End of the World is highlighted by the singles "Masterpiece" which reached #1 at Active Rock radio becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format, and "Werewolf" which reached Top 10 at Active Rock radio and an impressive one million music video views in just four days after its debut.

With guests as diverse as Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, and video game composer Mick Gordon, Scoring The End Of the World finds the group's vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood. It's the dawn of their biggest chapter yet. Motionless In White are Chris Motionless [Vocals], Ricky Olson [Guitar], Ryan Sitkowski [Guitar], Vinny Mauro [Drums], and Justin Morrow [Bass].

