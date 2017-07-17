|
Goldfinger Release New Single 'Tijuana Sunrise'
.
Goldfinger will be releasing their new album "The Knife" on July 21st but are giving fans an early taste of what is to come with the release of the new single "Tijuana Sunrise". John Feldmann had this to say, "Tijuana Sunrise is a song about my youth… growing up in San Diego. I survived those days in Mexico by seconds and inches… one of my roommates was kidnapped by a man named El Diablo, and I wrote this song about my experiences back then." The album was recorded by an impressive band lineup that sees them joined by MXPX's Mike Herrera on bass and Story of the Year's Phil Sneed on guitar and backing vocals and Blink-182's Travis Barker on drums. Stream the new song here.
