Goldfinger Release New Single 'Tijuana Sunrise'

John Feldmann had this to say, "Tijuana Sunrise is a song about my youth… growing up in San Diego. I survived those days in Mexico by seconds and inches… one of my roommates was kidnapped by a man named El Diablo, and I wrote this song about my experiences back then."

The album was recorded by an impressive band lineup that sees them joined by MXPX's Mike Herrera on bass and Story of the Year's Phil Sneed on guitar and backing vocals and Blink-182's Travis Barker on drums. Stream the new song here.