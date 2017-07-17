Jackyl Celebrating 25th Anniversary With New Release

"25" will feature 18 songs including two previously unreleased tracks, their cover of Black Oak Arkansas' "Hot and Nasty" and a live recording of "Redneck Punk", in addition to hit tracks like "Down on Me," "The Lumberjack," "Push Comes to Shove," and "Favorite Sin."

The band had this to say, "At the time we first hit the scene, we were told by quite a few interviewers and fans that we sounded like a cross between Black Oak Arkansas and AC/DC.

"While we was very familiar with AC/DC, we were not with BOA. We went back and listened, and were blown away - so much so, that we recorded a cover of one of their most kick ass tunes, 'Hot and Nasty,' which is now finally getting its release on this comp."



'25' Tracklisting:

Down on Me

When Will It Rain

The Lumberjack

Push Comes to Shove

Secret of the Bottle

Dumb Ass Country Boy

Cut the Crap

Kill the Sunshine

My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine's Ass

Just Like a Negro (featuring DMC)

Screwdriver

Encore

Favorite Sin

Rally

Just Because I'm Drunk

Redneck Punk (Live) - previously unreleased

Hot and Nasty - previously unreleased