Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall

In an announcement on the Queen website, the band said," Yes folks, it IS finally happening " The statement went on to offer more details, stating, "Bryan Singer is the man who will be bringing the Queen and Freddie story alive. If you've ever seen Singer's X-Men films, or the groundbreaking movie The Usual Suspects, you'll know this is a director with extraordinary imagination and style."

"Rami Malek has signed up to take on the challenging role of Freddie Mercury. Who could imagine a more perfect fit than this brilliant actor? At this stage you probably know him best for TV's Mr. Robot."

They've also confirmed that the film is "now 'as-close-as-that' to start of shooting. Pre-production begins next week in the UK to prepare for start of principal photography in around London as soon as mid-September." here.