Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall

In an announcement on the Queen website, the band said," Yes folks, it IS finally happening…" The statement went on to offer more details, stating, "Bryan Singer is the man who will be bringing the Queen and Freddie story alive. If you've ever seen Singer's X-Men films, or the groundbreaking movie The Usual Suspects, you'll know this is a director with extraordinary imagination and style."

"Rami Malek has signed up to take on the challenging role of Freddie Mercury. Who could imagine a more perfect fit than this brilliant actor? At this stage you probably know him best for TV's Mr. Robot."

They've also confirmed that the film is "now 'as-close-as-that' to start of shooting. Pre-production begins next week in the UK to prepare for start of principal photography in around London as soon as mid-September."