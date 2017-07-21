|
Ed Sheeran Didn't Quit Twitter Over 'Game of Thrones' Backlash
.
(Radio.com) Ed Sheeran quit Twitter seemingly following the substantial backlash he received from his brief cameo on the season seven opening episode of Game of Thrones but that wasn't the reason for his unfriending the site. Despite the timing, the singer announced earlier this week (July 19) that he planned to get off the social media platform well before the acting gig. Posting a photo of himself hand-in-hand with his manager, he wrote: "Last i'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly f—– awesome. Timing was just a coincidence." Check out the full post here.
