Cannibal Corpse Announce U.S. Fall Tour

The tour will feature support from Power Trip and Gatecreeper and is scheduled to kick off on November 3rd in Jacksonville, FL at Mavericks and will conclude on December 8th at The Orpheum in Tampa, FL.

Little has been revealed about the as-yet-tilted new album by the band has revealed that they recorded it at Mana Recording Studios with producer/engineer Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Soilent Green, Belphegor, Hate Eternal).

Cannibal Corpse U.S. Tour Dates:

11/03/2017 Mavericks - Jacksonville, FL

11/04/2017 Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

11/05/2017 Saturn - Birmingham, AL

11/06/2017 New Daisy Theater - Memphis, TN

11/08/2017 Trees - Dallas, TX

11/09/2017 White Oak - Houston, TX

11/10/2017 Sound On Sound Festival - Austin, TX

11/12/2017 Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

11/13/2017 The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

11/14/2017 Slim's - San Francisco, CA

11/15/2017 Slim's - San Francisco, CA

11/17/2017 Neumos - Seattle, WA

11/18/2017 Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

11/19/2017 Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

11/20/2017 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

11/22/2017 Summit - Denver, CO

11/24/2017 Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

11/25/2017 St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

11/26/2017 Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

11/28/2017 Royale - Boston, MA

11/29/2017 Stage 48 - New York, NY

11/30/2017 TLA - Philadelphia, PA

12/01/2017 Broadberry - Richmond, VA

12/02/2017 The Throne Theater - Wilmington, NC

12/03/2017 Pete's - Greensboro, NC

12/05/2017 Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

12/06/2017 Exit/In - Nashville, TN

12/07/2017 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

12/08/2017 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL