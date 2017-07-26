|
Luis Fonsi Condemns 'Despacito' Use By Venezuelan Government
.
(Radio.com) Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit track "Despacito" may be one of the most popular songs of 2017, but the duo isn't happy about the song's latest use. Fonsi usually applauds covers of the track, but drew the line Monday (July 24). He condemned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro use of "Despacito" at a rally this past weekend to promote his upcoming referendum, a political move opponents claim will destroy the last semblances of democracy in the country, according to CNN. Maduro's version of the track featured a similar rhythm and chorus to the original version, but the lyrics were changed to support his cause. Taking to social media, Fonsi wrote, "My music is for all those who want to listen to it and enjoy it, (but it's) not to be used as propaganda that intends to manipulate the will of a people that's crying out for liberty and a better future." Yankee also expressed his outrage of the song's use. Check out the posts here.
