OneRepublic Release Cover Of Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova'

Frontman Ryan Tedder shares, "I was an Anglophile; the only Anglophile amongst my friends when I was 13, 14. 'Champagne Supernova' is like a once-in-a-lifetime record. It's just a classic."

OneRepublic's unique take on the classic Britpop song has been released as part of the streaming service Spotify's music and travel series Music Happens Here. Check out the cover here.