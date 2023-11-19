Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

(C3) Lollapalooza India returns for its second edition featuring headliners Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic, along with incredible performances from Keane, Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose and many more.

The festival will showcase more than 35 bands on four stages at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27-28, 2024. Tickets are available at www.LollaIndia.com.

Lollapalooza India will mark the first time Sting and Jonas Brothers will perform on a Lollapalooza stage, and will feature debut live performances in the country for Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Keane, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose, Eric Nam and Kenny Beats.

