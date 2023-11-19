.

Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

11-19-2023
Lollapalooza

(C3) Lollapalooza India returns for its second edition featuring headliners Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic, along with incredible performances from Keane, Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose and many more.

The festival will showcase more than 35 bands on four stages at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27-28, 2024. Tickets are available at www.LollaIndia.com.

Lollapalooza India will mark the first time Sting and Jonas Brothers will perform on a Lollapalooza stage, and will feature debut live performances in the country for Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Keane, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose, Eric Nam and Kenny Beats.

Related Stories
Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

Lineups For Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brasil Announced

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Journey Share 'Only The Young' Lollapalooza Video

Journey Stream 'Any Way You Want It' Video From Lollapalooza Live Package

News > Lollapalooza

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date For 2024- X Japan Star Heath Dead At 55- Foo Fighters Rock Austin City Limits- more

Rolling Stones Share Purple Disco Machine Remix Of 'Mess It Up'- Bon Jovi Get Festive With 'Christmas Isn't Christmas'- Judas Priest 'Trail By Fire'- more

Reviews

Lee Oskar - She Said Mahalo

Rock Reads: Iron Maiden

Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass

Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall

On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon

Latest News

We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date For 2024

X Japan Star Heath Dead At 55

Foo Fighters Rock Austin City Limits

Historic Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For Over $1.5 Million

Neil Young Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972 Box Set Released

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Delivers Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 1,

Gossip Get 'Crazy Again' With First New Album In 11 Years

Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup