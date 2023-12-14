OneRepublic Premiere 'Dear Santa' Claymation Video

(Interscope) OneRepublic, released the video for their new original Christmas track, "Dear Santa." The new claymation video was directed, designed, sculpted, built by, composed, animated, and edited by animator, Dr. Oz.
The video features the band members in Santa's workshop as they strive to make a Christmas miracle and bring a couple back together. The track was originally released to kick off the holiday season back in October.
OneRepublic have released their limited 12" vinyl pressing of the new 2023 holiday single. Pressed on Red Translucent Vinyl with a Fir Tree Scented Sleeve and available here.
OneRepublic has also partnered with leading greeting card producer American Greetings to offer four customizable digital greeting cards in support of "Dear Santa" and to celebrate the festive holiday season. Dear Santa digital greeting cards are available here.
Of the partnership, Rob Matousek, American Greetings Executive Director shared, "We are so excited for the opportunity to collaborate with OneRepublic to help launch "Dear Santa" by bringing digital greetings and music together in our Creatacard collection for their fans and our members."
