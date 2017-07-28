Carson Daly Stepping Down As Host Of Morning Show

"I've made the decision that something has to give with all of these jobs and the truth is, the reason I'm going to stop doing radio for now -- and I love radio, it's what I've always done -- and this is the honest-to-god truth, is that I just want to have breakfast with my kids."

Since joining 97.1 AMP Radio in January 2010, Daly has kept himself busy as host of The Voice, co-anchor at the TODAY Show, and host of Last Call with Carson Daly.

"Radio is where I feel most myself and most comfortable. It's the thing I've done since I [was] 18. It's really all that I am. I'm a radio DJ. I'm really nothing else. All this other stuff comes and goes, but this is it for me. This is the only thing I know how to do. It's the only thing I'm semi-good at!"

"CBS, by the way, these people here at this radio station are my family," Daly added. "For me to be on every morning in my hometown, to be able to talk to you guys, it's literally been the greatest." Listen to Daly's full farewell announcement here.