Kendrick Lamar Reveals Which Producer He Dreams Of Working With

In a recent Instagram video with Timbaland, Lamar praises the iconic producer on his musical genius and long career. "This is my generation," Lamar said. "Being a student of rap, when I first started rhyming, what I used to do was check the f—— credits.

"This is something I don't know if the kids are doing, but I'm going to explain it to you. Checking the credits is how I know I want to work with Swizz Beatz one day. I remember my favorite f—— beats, checking the credits, would say Swizz on it." Check out the video message here.